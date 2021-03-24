March 24, 2021

PHRASING! Harris To Go ‘One-On-One’ With Bill Clinton On Empowering Women.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to go “one-on-one” with former President Bill Clinton this week during an event about “empowering women and girls.” Harris is also reportedly set to speak at a separate event that has ties to an anti-Semite who has praised Louis Farrakhan and refused to affirm Israel’s right to exist.

Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago, who specifically covers the vice president, wrote on Twitter: “Kamala Harris will go one-on-one with Bill Clinton on Friday to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world as part of a Clinton Global Initiative event.”

Cadelago included a link to the event, however, Harris’s name did not appear in the schedule lineup. It’s not clear whether Harris’s name was removed following backlash online or if her name was left off.