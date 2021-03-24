March 24, 2021

THE Q LIE: The Power-Grab After January 6th Was the Real Insurrection.

Q Shaman in full face paint and Viking regalia had last been seen at an Arizona climate-change rally, near a sign that declared “the ice caps are melting.”

He claims he was waved into the Capitol and guided through its hallways by security officials. There is video evidence to support his claim. Several Capitol police officers have been suspended.

Perhaps the FBI should be investigating whether Ashli Babbitt was waved in, and if there should be some additional training in federal law enforcement about when it’s okay to kill an unarmed invitee on federal property.

Because, let’s face it, had Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski been gunned down when they breached the Dirksen Hart Senate Office Buildings based on a ridiculous conspiracy theory about Brett Kavanaugh, someone would at least be in trouble.

In truth, when viewed outside its Twitter-enforced orthodoxy, the real scandal of January 6 rises to irony: the federal government failed to protect the Capitol from an unruly crowd that had assembled partly to protest the government’s failure to perform its basic functions capably.

Politics makes strange bedfellows, none stranger, maybe, than the alignment of Trumpists with the left’s last remaining honest intellectuals.

This is what Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Glenn Greenwald wrote recently about the lies being told about insurrection:

“That is the core formula of authoritarianism — to place the population in a state of such acute fear that it acquiesces to any assertion of power which security state agencies and politicians demand and which they insist are necessary to keep everyone safe.”

The Q Lie is an excuse for politicians to grab power from the people. It is, to borrow an expression, a form of insurrection.