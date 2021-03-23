March 23, 2021

CANCEL CULTURE STRIKES AGAIN: Michael Eignor is Professor of Neurosurgery and Pediatrics at State University of New York, Stony Brook and a Senior Fellow at the Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence.

Joshua Swamidass is a computational biologist who is also the founder of Peaceful Science and an associate professor of laboratory and genomic medicine and biomedical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

Both smart guys, one assumes. But Eignor argues that Swamidass, who claims to respect Christian colleges “unique character” but wants to hold them to “higher standards,” is actually arguing for a new form of censorship aimed at stamping out all approaches to origins science that is not neo-Darwinian. You decide which one is correct.