March 23, 2021

HE FOUGHT IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN. NOW HE’S FIGHTING IN VIRGINIA: If you happen to be in Northern Virginia near Fredericksburg and are looking for a place to eat, check out Matt Strickland’s Gourmeltz.

Why? Because a Virginia judge just awarded Strickland a victory against Gov. Ralph “Blackface” Northam’s Covid restrictions. Strickland has refused to require either employees or customers to wear masks or socially distance.

“I’m not afraid of the state. I’m not afraid of the federal government. I spent most of my adult life fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have no problem coming home and fighting here in Virginia,” Faithwire quoted him telling a local tv station.