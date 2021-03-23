March 23, 2021

MAKING MARTYRS: Once Again, Colorado Baker Jack Phillips Is on Trial for Being Christian. “If the name Autumn Scardina sounds familiar, that’s because this person has been hounding Jack Phillips for years. The same day that the Supreme Court decided to hear Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission in 2017, Scardina called to request that cake. He’s a target.”

Plus: “Did you notice that Scardina isn’t hounding a Muslim bakery? I don’t know how many people have gone to Muslim-owned bakeries and asked for gay wedding cakes and gender transition cakes and whatnot, but it never makes national news. It’s almost as if only certain religions are considered easy prey.”

Muslims have martyrs too, but it’s . . . different.