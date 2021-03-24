March 24, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Choice of Erectile Dysfunction Med May Have Heart Health Implications. “Men with coronary artery disease who used phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors for erectile dysfunction had fewer adverse cardiovascular events than those taking the prostaglandin drug alprostadil (Edex, Caverject, Muse), a large Swedish study showed.”

We’ve seen a lot of evidence that PDE5 inhibitors have strongly beneficial effects on the entire circulatory system, so this isn’t a huge surprise.