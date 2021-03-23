March 23, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Biden’s Border Policy: Virtue Signaling for Dummies.

TIME OUT: Let’s be real and put that euphemistic desecration of the English language “undocumented workers” to rest. The people crossing the border are illegal aliens, no quotes.

Any country that allows both legal and illegal immigration is creating chaos, authorizing and encouraging crime, and really major crime at that.

We have just learned from Tucson Border Patrol Chief Roy Villareal, retired this December after thirty years on the force, that “criminal organizations trafficking women, children, families and single adults over the U.S.-Mexico border earned as much as $14 million a day.” [bold mine]

Think about the people involved with that, the human suffering it entails, not to mention the 15,000 children, if that’s even the correct number, evidently enticed by the administration and wearing Biden t-shirts, being housed in cages until they can find a Motel 6 or similar to put them in. Besides the massive disorganization this indicates on the part of the administration, imagine the futures these kids will have. Dickens already wrote it.

So what is the administration doing about all this? We don’t know because they won’t allow the media to see, not even their complaisant mainstream pals. (I thought Biden promised the most transparent administration ever. Oh well…)

Instead, in the grand tradition of Susan “Benghazi” Rice, they sent out Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas to lie about the situation on the Sunday shows, reassuring us the border is “closed” and whatever problems exist are, needless to say, Trump’s fault.

But it’s not just the border. All Biden policies can be reduced to a form of virtue signaling.