MSNBC: HEY, NO BIGGIE, JUST AN ARMED REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT THAT WANTS A BLACK ETHNOSTATE. They keep saying it’s for “defense,” but the leader literally says the end goal is an ethnostate with “our own government, our own country.” I have lots of questions, such as: what happens to any non-black people who happen to live inside the ethnostate’s borders? If MSNBC asked, they sure didn’t show the response. Puts the events of January 6 in some real perspective, doesn’t it?