March 23, 2021

COVID ONE YEAR AGO: Oklahoma RN claims he was fired for wearing a protective mask. “According to Readel, his supervisor approached him and allegedly told him he needed to take it off, stating that it could cause fear and panic among the patients and staff. ‘I questioned that,’ Readel said. Readel said his supervisor then sent him home. Later, Readel’s supervisor called him and told him to come to the human resources office Wednesday. Readel said he gave them a written statement voicing his concern about being asked to take the mask off. That’s when Readel said he was fired. ‘I was told that also, by the way, kind of like a caveat to the thing was that your health insurance will be terminated by midnight that same day,’ he said.”

(Via the grimly fascinating Covid One Year Ago twitter feed.)