March 23, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Trouble With Harry.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you do with a kinda-sorta former prince whose civilian skillset consists mostly of being himself for the cameras?
Answer: Hire him as a kinda-sorta former price to be himself for the cameras.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Antifa showed up at a truly peaceful protest… you know the rest
- Another Biden rube self-reveals
- Spring Break is canceled For The Children™
Bonus Sanity: Finding microbes of unknown origin on board the space station will have to pass for sanity today.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.