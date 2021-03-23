March 23, 2021

ONLY NOW? ONLY STARTING? Europe is starting to freak out about the launch dominance of SpaceX. “A little more than a week ago, the European Space Agency announced an initiative to study ‘future space transportation solutions.’ Basically, the agency provided about $600,000, each, to three companies—ArianeGroup, Avio, and Rocket Factory Augsburg—to study competitive launch systems from 2030 onward.”

Read the whole thing.

I’d just add that if ESA is going to spend a paltry $600,000 looking into catching up no sooner than 2030 to where SpaceX was in 2015, then they’ve already lost.