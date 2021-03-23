March 23, 2021

WHY NOT? PASTE EATING POLIS MADE OUR CONVENTION CENTER A SHELTER FOR HOMELESS: Biden’s HHS turns San Diego’s famed Convention Center into shelter for “unaccompanied migrant children”.

These rank morons think that public assets means their assets, to dispose of anyway they please, because they are the government. (How come none of you has yet made a photoshop of Polis over the Louis XVI “l’Etat c’est Moi” portrait? Am I going to have to take the time to do it myself?)

Those of us who know history know that this doesn’t end well, but these morons think they have won.