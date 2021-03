THEY’RE MEANT TO DO HARM. THEY’RE NOT MEANT TO DO GOOD. Identity politics do more harm than good. “This addiction to examining all social issues through the prism of race is harmful as it seeks to legitimize a claimed victimhood into our already balkanized society, inaccurately depicting historical and current events, and deflecting from a genuine search for meaningful redress.”

It’s meant to be destructive, and it is.