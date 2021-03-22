March 22, 2021

CERTAIN PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO MAKE ANY CRITICISM OF CHINA A POLITICAL THOUGHT CRIME: San Diego Law School “Must Immediately Cease Its Investigation” Into Prof. Thomas Smith Over China Criticism, Demands Free Speech Group. In letter to Dean Robert Schapiro, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education writes: “Smith’s post on his personal blog is an exercise of extramural expression, a right USD Law expressly provides to its faculty…. Accordingly, we call on USD Law to immediately disband its investigation into Smith.”

And you can learn a lot about who’s on the payroll, or at least on the team, by tracking who’s repeating PRC/CCP talking points.

And Dean Robert Schapiro supposedly teaches Constitutional Law.