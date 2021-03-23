«
»

March 23, 2021

KRUISER: I’ve Decided to Be Nicer While Being Mean to Joe Biden. “Here’s the thing about Biden though: he’s just too easy to make fun of. I’ve never liked the guy. He’s always been a spaz and I never found his verbal gaffes to be charming like so many others have. He was a gift that kept on giving for his critics even before his obvious recent decline. He may be the most powerful man on Earth now but he is also the low-hanging fruit that’s hanging underneath the low-hanging fruit.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:02 am
