March 22, 2021

A VIP TWOFER FOR OUR GOLD MEMBERS: Why My Trust in the Military Has Been Shattered.

I can’t begin to tell you how difficult it is to write these words, but my trust in the military has been shattered by its rapid surrender to the Woke Brigades that took over Washington on January 20.

As many others have noted, over the last 30 years or so, the military has consistently been our last remaining public institution enjoying broad public support.

Under the Biden Administration, our armed forces are becoming just as politicized as the DOJ under Eric Holder, Lois Lerner’s IRS office, or James Comey’s FBI.

Our Infotainment Industry, which just spent the last four years crying “Fascist!” about President Donald Trump and any Republican to the right of Mitt Romney, is mostly silent.