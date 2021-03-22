March 22, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: One of Our Presidents Is Missing!

Where’s Presidentish Joe Biden when you need him most?

Scratch that. Poor wording on Insanity Wrap’s part. No one has ever needed Biden, except as the occasional hatchet-man for bad Democratic projects like the 1994 crime bill and poisoning the well for judicial confirmations.

But you know what we mean: The country, we’re obliged to at least stipulate, needs a president. And Biden is AWOL.

Welcome, one and all, to a special “One of Our Presidents Is Missing” special edition of Insanity Wrap.