MORE GREEN HYPOCRISY: The True Face of the North Face. “It turns out the vast majority of North Face’s apparel—its hoodies, snow pants, coats and many other items in its product line, like backpacks and tents—are made with polyester, polyurethane and nylon, all of which come from petroleum. Even its fancy fleece jackets are made of polyester.”

People who’ve lost their jobs due to Biden’s energy policy should go picket North Face stores and pass out copies of this article.