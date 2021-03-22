«

March 22, 2021

SHOCKER: Bill Moyers casually smears the Federalist Society with laughably false claim.

I haven’t forgotten that Bill Moyers asked the FBI to investigate two men who were “suspected as having homosexual tendencies.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:49 am
