March 22, 2021

ENTIRELY ADEQUATE NUMBERS, IF LESS IMPRESSIVE THAN SOME OTHERS: AstraZeneca says U.S. trial shows COVID-19 vaccine almost 80% effective.

Though interestingly, I know one person who got the Astra Zeneca vaccine last summer in a trial, and she also came down with Covid recently. Ironically, she’s the most Covid-paranoid person I know. Her case, however, consistent with the findings above, was quite mild. Her take: “I’ve had worse hangovers plenty of times.”

Then again, that was basically my Covid experience too, with no vaccine.