March 22, 2021

J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS: Who Actually Broke the Law Regarding the Trump-Georgia Election Phone Call? “Georgia might absolve the person actually running the tape machine, but it also criminalizes in a stand-alone law the act of giving the tape (or electronic file) to a third party.”

So who gave the tape to the Washington Post?

Plus: “Had President Donald Trump been the one to record the conversation with Georgia election officials and then he or his staff released it to PJ Media or Breitbart, we all know what Amy Gardner’s lede would be at the Washington Post. We all know that CNN would have offered wall-to-wall coverage on Georgia’s prohibition on selling or giving recorded wire conversations to third parties. I’d wager even Amy Gardner knows it.”