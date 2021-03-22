March 22, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Apple and Facebook’s Fight Isn’t Actually About Privacy or Tracking.

Apple isn’t going to stop developers from tracking you. It’s also not against personalized ads, as Facebook refers to the targeted advertising it shows you based on your internet activity. If you want to share everything you do online with Facebook, Apple won’t stop you. In that case, a developer can still collect the IDFA for the purpose of targeting ads or tracking conversions.

Apple is just going to require developers to be transparent about what data they want to collect and how they want to use it. Then, they have to ask your permission.

That’s what the real fight is over–transparency. And, it’s why Facebook is so worried.

Facebook’s problem is that, if given a choice, many people will choose not to allow tracking. A recent survey from AppsFlyer, an attribution data platform, shows that almost half of all users (47 percent) are likely to opt-out of tracking.

That’s the dirty little secret it would rather not talk about. Facebook doesn’t want you to think about tracking, and certainly doesn’t want you to have a choice.