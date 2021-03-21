March 21, 2021

TYLER O’NEIL: Leftist Media Bias Is a Threat to Democracy, Judge Warns in Scathing Dissent.

“The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions,” Silberman warned. “Our court was once concerned about the institutional consolidation of the press leading to a ‘bland and homogenous’ marketplace of ideas. It turns out that ideological consolidation of the press (helped along by economic consolidation) is the far greater threat.”

“Although the bias against the Republican Party—not just controversial individuals—is rather shocking today, this is not new; it is a long-term, secular trend going back at least to the ’70s. (I do not mean to defend or criticize the behavior of any particular politician). Two of the three most influential papers (at least historically), The New York Times and The Washington Post, are virtually Democratic Party broadsheets. And the news section of The Wall Street Journal leans in the same direction,” Silberman noted. He added that these papers set the “orientation” of coverage for the Associated Press and most large papers across the country.

“Nearly all television—network and cable—is a Democratic Party trumpet,” the judge added. “Even the government-supported National Public Radio follows along.”

Silberman also noted the tremendous influence “Silicon Valley” enjoys over “the distribution of news. And it similarly filters news delivery in ways favorable to the Democratic Party.” He cited Facebook’s and Twitter’s actions to suppress The New York Post‘s bombshell story about Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s notorious foreign deals.