March 22, 2021

WELL, THAT’S WHAT SOCIALISTS DO — THEY STEAL THINGS AND THEY CENSOR PEOPLE: Anti-socialism memorial vanishes overnight. “The Young Conservatives of Texas at Sam Houston State University set up a memorial on the evening of Feb. 23 to honor victims of socialism only to find it gone the next morning. The night before an event against socialism, the Young Conservatives of Texas at Sam Houston State University planted 1,000 red flags on the lawn near the Lowman Student Center to represent the more than 94 million lives lost to socialism. The next morning, however, the flags were nowhere to be found.”