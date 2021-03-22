March 22, 2021

GEORGETOWN’S KNEE-JERK FIRING OF A PROFESSOR HAS BAD CONSEQUENCES FOR BLACK STUDENTS: “Do Black students receive lower grades in law school? If so, why? It has now become dangerous to ask those questions. And that’s very bad news for anyone who cares about systemic racism — or freedom of speech — in the United States. We’ll never solve America’s glaring racial inequities unless we can also talk about them.”

The goal isn’t to “solve” anything, it’s to give people a shot of self-righteous dopamine. Nothing in the “woke” project is about making the actual lives of actual black people better.