March 22, 2021

LIBEL WIN: Project Veritas vs. New York Times. “The New York Times is a disgrace to journalism. While current defamation law makes it almost impossible for a plaintiff who is a public figure to win–hence the impunity with which organizations like the Times feel free to lie about their political enemies–it will be interesting to see what facts emerge from this lawsuit.”

In my Rethinking Libel in the 21st Century, I offer some ways courts can fix current libel law, without even having to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan.