March 21, 2021

THE LOCKDOWNS CAME WAY TOO LATE: Novel Chinese coronavirus likely was circulating in October 2019, U.S. researchers say.

Plus: “Scientists also used epidemic simulations to understand the early phase of the pandemic. Experiments showed only 29.7% of simulated epidemics went on to become ‘self-sustaining epidemics.’ ‘The remaining 70.3% of epidemics went extinct,’ scientists said.”

Well, in the real world the Chinese were allowing/encouraging people from Wuhan to travel internationally well into 2020, so there’s that.