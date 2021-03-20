March 20, 2021

THE “ANTI-CHINESE RACISM” THING IS JUST PART OF THE CCP’S PROPAGANDA LINE: U. San Diego Law Prof. Thomas Smith Harshly Criticized Chinese Gov’t, Now Faces False Claims Of Ethnic Bias.

The students who are complaining about his are mostly exposing their unfitness as potential officers of the court. And USD Law Dean Robert Schapiro has exposed his unfitness as Dean. Deans are supposed to stand up for their faculty, not throw them under the bus at the least provocation.

Here’s more from Eugene Volokh. Frankly, this looks like a libel case, a political-discrimination case under California law, and a federal civil rights conspiracy case all rolled into one.