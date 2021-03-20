«
»

March 20, 2021

ONE YEAR AGO:

Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson announces closure of all UK pubs and restaurants.

Johnson: UK can turn tide of coronavirus in 12 weeks.

Or not: Lockdown: Boris Johnson unveils plan to end England restrictions by 21 June.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.