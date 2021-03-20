March 20, 2021

BIDEN CALLS FOR ‘COVID-19 HATE CRIMES ACT’ AFTER ATLANTA SHOOTING, BUT THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM: “There’s no evidence the Atlanta shooting was motivated by racism or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NPR, ‘it does not appear that the motive was racially motivated’…This horrific shooting rightly outrages Americans and the suspect should face the full extent of the law for this act of mass murder. Yet the truth behind the shooting remains unclear, and Biden seems intent to milk it for political purposes. What disgusting political opportunism.”

As one of Biden’s former coworkers said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.”