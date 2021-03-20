«
»

March 20, 2021

YOU KNOW THE WAY TO STOP RACE PROBLEMS? STOP TALKING ABOUT RACE:  The Weaponization of Race And The Asian Model Minority Myth.

Take it off the forms. Stop demanding people conform to the slot you’ve assigned a race. Stop obsessing about. Stop talking about it.  No one talks about injustice against redheads. And yet for years centuries gingers were a despised minority with horrible slanders attached to them.  And then we stopped talking about it. We stopped considering them a separate race.

Stop talking about it. Just stop.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:30 am
