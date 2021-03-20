March 20, 2021

A LOT OF CREATIVE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WRESTLING WITH DEPRESSION: In the face of the last year of covidiocy a lot of my friends — not all writers, but most of them in creative professions — have been having trouble working, concentrating. Part of this, of course is hubris. We keep feeling if we had shouted louder, done more, if we could just have explained where this was headed more clearly, none of this would have happened.

This is stupid, of course. As I’ve found in the last year, there is a limit to what you can do, see you things ever so clearly, in the face of irrational mob panic stoked by experienced demagogues.

A couple of days ago a friend pointed me at this post by my friend Robert Bidinotto (link takes you to the first book of his thriller series.) I don’t know why Facebook didn’t show me this post, except the site is the most counterproductive thing ever, and I only stay on it till most of my fans migrate. But I’m glad I was pointed at Robert’s post.

Yes, I know the post is long but he’s right. And we all need to listen to him. And maybe find our heart and our vision again. All we can do is all we can do. But we need to keep doing it.