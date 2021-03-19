March 19, 2021

SO MUCH FOR THE “ANTI-ASIAN” SPIN: Tracy Quan: Don’t Forget The Atlanta Shooting Is A Hate Crime Against Sex Workers.

Mainstream Americans, including many Asian Americans, are quick to blame racism yet unready to discuss an older hatred — what my French friends call “la putophobie” (a term more pleasing to the eye than the clunky compound “whorephobia”). It’s the last acceptable form of hate speech, someone once told me, and persists within minority communities where being a good immigrant is conflated with sexual virtue. Speculation about the spas where the massacre occurred is fed by prejudice. Amplified by so-called antitrafficking voices, this prejudice is dangerously toxic.

Fueled by religious fanaticism and illiberal forms of feminism, by punitive laws and tabloid headlines, this bias breeds self-loathing in young men who should be learning how to nurture, not extinguish, the varieties of human connection.