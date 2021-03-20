March 20, 2021

BLUE-ANON: San Francisco school board member: Many Asians use ‘white supremacist thinking’ to ‘get ahead.’

Just this week we had the black editor of a progressive magazine forced to resign because of tweets about Asians she wrote a decade ago in high school. Will the people who were outraged about a 17-year-old’s (admittedly dumb) tweets demand Alison Collins resign? These tweets are a lot more recent and a lot more offensive. More importantly, there’s no reason to think Collins has changed her views since then. As noted above she was saying much the same thing last year.