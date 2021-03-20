March 20, 2021
BLUE-ANON: San Francisco school board member: Many Asians use ‘white supremacist thinking’ to ‘get ahead.’
Just this week we had the black editor of a progressive magazine forced to resign because of tweets about Asians she wrote a decade ago in high school. Will the people who were outraged about a 17-year-old’s (admittedly dumb) tweets demand Alison Collins resign? These tweets are a lot more recent and a lot more offensive. More importantly, there’s no reason to think Collins has changed her views since then. As noted above she was saying much the same thing last year.
Why are Democrat-monopoly cities such cesspits of racism?
(Classical reference in headline.)