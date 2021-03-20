March 20, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Does AOC Care About Kids in Cages Anymore?

Yeah, she had a lot to say about it as recently as a month ago:

But that was a month ago. Since then, she’s been Twitter-silent about it. Considering how rare it is for her to shut up on Twitter or anywhere else, it seems fair to ask why. Does AOC really have no opinion about the border crisis in March 2021? Did she just suddenly stop caring? If it was a problem a month ago, why isn’t a problem now, when things are even worse?

Libs think America is the worst country in the world because we don’t let in everybody who’s desperate to live here. And libs care about it more than anything else in the world, right up until the moment it starts to embarrass the Democrats.