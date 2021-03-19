March 19, 2021

OUT ON A LIMB. Howie Carr: John Kerry’s attitude is a load of malarkey.

The only surprising thing about John Kerry’s bust for not wearing a mask is that he was actually on a commercial flight rather than on the sort of private jet that he seems to regard as his hereditary right as a Beautiful Person.

That, and the fact that no one reported hearing Kerry indignantly bellow, “Do you know who I am?”

Granted, Liveshot was in the first-class section of the Boston-Washington flight on American Airlines. But even in first class, a blue-blooded Boston Brahmin still must perforce mingle, however slightly, with the unwashed, enduring the foul breath of the plebeians.

On the bright side, however, now John Kerry can go to Joe Biden and say, “See, this is what happens when you make someone of my august station in life fly … commercial.

“Mr. President,” Kerry can whine, “why can’t I have my own personal jet back, like when I was secretary of state?”

To which Joe Biden will probably reply, “What’d you say your name was again, man?”