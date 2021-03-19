March 19, 2021

INSTITUTIONAL CORRUPTION: From Soft Liberalism to Iron-Fisted Leftism in Today’s U.S. Military. “There is no doubt as to where all this is headed. The Pentagon’s swift and coordinated ‘smiting’ of Tucker Carlson, who had the gall to ‘diss’ the idea of sending pregnant women to war—an obviously absurd idea to all but the most politically correct officers grasping for a promotion—makes it very clear.”

This is what they do instead of winning wars, something they haven’t done even once this century despite nonstop combat.