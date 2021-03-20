March 20, 2021

WOMEN CAN DO EVERYTHING THAT MEN CAN DO, RIGHT? Washington Wants To Be Able To Draft Your Daughters Into Military Service, in the Name of ‘Equity’.

I personally think that the Supreme Court got it wrong in the Selective Service Cases and that the draft is unconstitutional. But if we’re going to have one, it should apply across the board.

And my Constitutional Law casebook has this note regarding abortion (basically cribbed from Blackmun’s separate opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey): “Laws against abortion compel women to carry a fetus to term, thus conscripting their bodies to the service of another. Men are not forced by law to give up their bodies to the service of another.” Well, except, you know, for actual conscription. . . .