March 18, 2021

MILITARY-WIDE GUILT SESSION NOT GOING AS PLANNED: Some US troops view Capitol riots, racial protests equally, worrying Pentagon leaders. “During military training sessions to address extremism in the ranks, some service members have challenged why the Pentagon is not treating the violence during racial injustice protests last summer as equal to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.”

I can see why “Pentagon leaders” would worry when the grunts are smarter than them. Also, the “deadly riot” only involved violence against an unarmed female protester. The “hit in the head with a fire extinguisher” claims about Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick have been shown to be bogus.