March 18, 2021

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Incoming Teen Vogue Editor Forced To Resign Over Old Tweets. “She wrote them in 2011, when she was a teenager.”

On the one hand, you’d think that if anyone could forgive teenage excesses it would be Teen Vogue. On the other hand, they’re just the Junior Stasi now, and I’d feel bad about this but associating with the Junior Stasi has its risks.

Plus: “Conde Nest, the media company that owns Teen Vogue, was aware of the tweets when it hired McCammond, who had already apologized for them. The bosses evidently did not expect such furor from Teen Vogue staff—though that’s rather shortsighted on their part, given the large number of similar uprisings at progressive media workspaces. Even so, the perception that anti-Asian hate crimes are rising—including the possibility that the Georgia massage parlor murders were motivated by anti-Asian bias—meant it was bad timing for an incoming editor to be involved in an even tangentially related controversy.”

Note: Dems are trying to make a big deal of “anti-Asian hate crimes” because Asians are starting to drift Republican over affirmative action, and they’re hoping this will be a distraction.