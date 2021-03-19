«

March 19, 2021

RACISM AT BEREA: College’s ‘white terrorism’ talk criticizes ‘narrative of white woundedness.’

“White woundedness” means being irritated that the people who used to talk about racial equality are now peddling racial supremacy.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
