March 18, 2021

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Tennessee Senate passes legislation to allow eliminate carry permits. “The bill will now be considered by the state House. It will be heard by the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 3:25 pm
