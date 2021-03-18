March 18, 2021
CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Tennessee Senate passes legislation to allow eliminate carry permits. “The bill will now be considered by the state House. It will be heard by the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.”
CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Tennessee Senate passes legislation to allow eliminate carry permits. “The bill will now be considered by the state House. It will be heard by the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.