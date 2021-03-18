March 18, 2021
THE ELECTION IS OVER, BUT leftists are still going after Trump’s businesses. They’re basically just mean people. The chief attraction of their politics is that it lets them feel virtuous and important about being mean.
THE ELECTION IS OVER, BUT leftists are still going after Trump’s businesses. They’re basically just mean people. The chief attraction of their politics is that it lets them feel virtuous and important about being mean.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.