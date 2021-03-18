«
»

March 18, 2021

THE ELECTION IS OVER, BUT leftists are still going after Trump’s businesses. They’re basically just mean people. The chief attraction of their politics is that it lets them feel virtuous and important about being mean.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:54 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.