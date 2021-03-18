March 18, 2021
INMATES IN CHARGE OF THE ASYLUM: Prof undergoes mandatory training for Tupac reference. Students say that’s not enough. “A professor will undergo mandatory sensitivity training after she wrote a racial slur in an educational context.”
