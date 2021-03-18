«
»

March 18, 2021

JOANNE JACOBS: ‘We don’t need no education.’ “If this nation is going to spend billions of dollars on public schooling, surely we want more than day-care centers with breakfast, lunch, snacks and copies of Anti-Racist Baby.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:51 pm
