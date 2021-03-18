March 18, 2021
DARN THAT MIES VAN DER ROHE AND HIS SEXIST SKYSCRAPERS! ‘Upward-thrusting buildings ejaculating into the sky’ – do cities have to be so sexist?
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This sounds like Phallophobia to me. Shut up, bigots!
