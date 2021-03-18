March 18, 2021

OF COURSE: Biden blocks press access at border, constructs false narratives.

Related: Biden’s Gag Order on the Border Patrol. “So much for the new era of White House transparency, I suppose. Why are we not seeing more outrage from the Washington Post, the New York Times or CNN? Where are the complaints about the authoritarian muzzling of the media? Even as the major press outlets do manage to mention the situation, shouldn’t they be rebelling against this blackout? Or is criticism of a Democratic administration still verboten to the point where most of them will quietly sit on their hands?” Some questions answer themselves, and this is one of them.