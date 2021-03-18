«
»

March 18, 2021

DON’T YOU LOVE THE TRANSPARENCY?  White House Press Secretary Questioned about Biden Administration Muzzling Customs and Border Patrol, Response: “ask them”.

The Junta will tell you what they want you to to know. Shut up, comrade.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:00 am
