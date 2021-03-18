March 18, 2021
DON’T YOU LOVE THE TRANSPARENCY? White House Press Secretary Questioned about Biden Administration Muzzling Customs and Border Patrol, Response: “ask them”.
The Junta will tell you what they want you to to know. Shut up, comrade.
DON’T YOU LOVE THE TRANSPARENCY? White House Press Secretary Questioned about Biden Administration Muzzling Customs and Border Patrol, Response: “ask them”.
The Junta will tell you what they want you to to know. Shut up, comrade.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.