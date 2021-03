DUH: Lockdowns as class warfare of the rich and the professional class against the working class.

I mean, my life changed almost not at all, except for one thing: I lost my mental health day when I went out with my husband and did dorky things like go to a museum or zoo, or walk in the park, then go to dinner. That’s really all, and I almost feel bad complaining about it, except that dorky and stupid as my life was it was mine, and they took it away.