March 17, 2021

NARRATIVE FAILURE: After Optimistically Slotting In the Massage Parlor Shooter As the One White Anti-Asian Thug, Media Is Disappointed to Learn He’s a Sex Addict Who Was Shooting Up the Sex Parlors Because He Blames Them For His Addiction.

However, the usual suspects are going all-in on the racial angle:

The Root is owned by G/O Media Inc., “a media holding company that runs Gizmodo, Kotaku, Jalopnik, Deadspin, Lifehacker, Jezebel, The Root, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, The Onion, and The Inventory.”

UPDATE: Democrats Rush to Blame ‘White Supremacy’ for Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings.